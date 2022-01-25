HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.47% of HealthEquity worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -733.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

