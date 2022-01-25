Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $97,057,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,767,000 after acquiring an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 24,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

PEAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

