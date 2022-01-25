Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.40

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 4388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Heartland Express by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

