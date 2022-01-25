Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous dividend of $0.05. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

