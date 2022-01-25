Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00186901 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00032441 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.53 or 0.00374509 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00067869 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

