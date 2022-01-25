Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEINY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Heineken from €101.00 ($114.77) to €108.00 ($122.73) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Heineken from €91.00 ($103.41) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of HEINY opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.13. Heineken has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

