Helena Gottschling Sells 404 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55.

Shares of RY traded down C$2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$141.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,797. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$103.22 and a one year high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.16.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.85.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

