Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Heliogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLGN opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Heliogen has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Heliogen Inc is a renewable energy technology company. It provides AI-enabled concentrated solar power. Heliogen Inc, formerly known as Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

