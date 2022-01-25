Helix (HLIX) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market cap of $61,327.59 and $27.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

