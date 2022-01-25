Helpico Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $266.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00050464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.62 or 0.06599050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,398.03 or 1.00012688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

