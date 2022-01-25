Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 17500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Hemostemix (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

