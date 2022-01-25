HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 162.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $52.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00097955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,389.81 or 0.99997581 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021445 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00029112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00444279 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,909,094 coins and its circulating supply is 264,773,944 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.