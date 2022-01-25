HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $244.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,302.03 or 0.99844204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00092555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00028774 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00431431 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,917,559 coins and its circulating supply is 264,782,408 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

