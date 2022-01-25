Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) to Issue GBX 1.80 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HINT traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 165.25 ($2.23). The stock had a trading volume of 211,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,353. Henderson International Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 147.50 ($1.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 176.25 ($2.38). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.90.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.