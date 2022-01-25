Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,866 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hess by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hess by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.