Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HESM shares. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of HESM opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.