Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) were up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 13,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 488,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $973.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 297,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 165,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

