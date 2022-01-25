HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. 3,061,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,749,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on HEXO shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. reduced their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$2.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

