Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.95

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

