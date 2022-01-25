Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,000. Regency Centers accounts for about 5.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.09% of Regency Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

REG traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,566. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

