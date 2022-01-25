Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000. Summit Hotel Properties accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.47% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth about $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

INN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. 4,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,338. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $993.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

