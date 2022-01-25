Hill Winds Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. Life Storage accounts for 2.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Life Storage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Life Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,986. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

