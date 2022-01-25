Hill Winds Capital LP Boosts Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises about 2.0% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

