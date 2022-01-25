Hill Winds Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for about 2.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,844. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

