Hill Winds Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for 2.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.16% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 364,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 7,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,019. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.