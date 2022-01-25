Hill Winds Capital LP Has $2.08 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hill Winds Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $76,058,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after buying an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

NYSE EGP traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.81. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

