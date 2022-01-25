Hill Winds Capital LP Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.24% of Getty Realty worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 28.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Getty Realty by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

