Hill Winds Capital LP Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Hill Winds Capital LP cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 2.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $7,796,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $221.94 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

