Hill Winds Capital LP Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Hill Winds Capital LP lowered its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust comprises about 3.4% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,891 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,191,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 610,261 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

