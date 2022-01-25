Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000. Lennar comprises 2.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

LEN traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.56. 46,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

