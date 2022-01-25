Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 5.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.65. 5,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,023. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $161.10 and a one year high of $257.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.