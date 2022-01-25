Hill Winds Capital LP Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 42,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,508. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

