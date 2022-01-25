Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases 195,000 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up 2.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 41.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after buying an additional 1,425,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,190,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,733. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

