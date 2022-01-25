Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases 49,500 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 550.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up about 4.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 226.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.79. 3,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,599. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.61, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

