Hill Winds Capital LP Purchases Shares of 24,500 Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meritage Homes by 48.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,614,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. 2,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

