Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Hill Winds Capital LP reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 1.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. 28,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,859. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

