Hill Winds Capital LP Sells 70,000 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Hill Winds Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. MGM Growth Properties comprises approximately 2.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after buying an additional 1,246,129 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,188,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,019,000 after buying an additional 686,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGP. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

MGP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 15,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

