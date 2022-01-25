Hill Winds Capital LP Takes $4.39 Million Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 185,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. NETSTREIT makes up 2.1% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned approximately 0.47% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 152,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.81 million, a PE ratio of 130.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 470.59%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

