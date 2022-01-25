Hill Winds Capital LP Takes $7.01 Million Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for 3.3% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.19% of Lexington Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LXP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 80,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

