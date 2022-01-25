Hill Winds Capital LP Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,000. Hilton Worldwide comprises about 2.5% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.48. 26,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.