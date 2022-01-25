Hill Winds Capital LP Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Ventas accounts for about 2.7% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 413.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

