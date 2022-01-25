Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $23,077,000.

HGV opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

