Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.86% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $320,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $779,000.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.