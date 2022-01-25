Hive Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Hive has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002273 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $336.43 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000754 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003796 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000253 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 401,975,871 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

