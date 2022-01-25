HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €66.10 ($75.11) and last traded at €66.98 ($76.11). Approximately 165,123 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.36 ($78.82).

Several research analysts have commented on HOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($83.52) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.85.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

