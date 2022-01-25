HoDooi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.10 or 0.06468732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,634.62 or 0.99860588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049342 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

