Hoey Investments Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

PEP stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. 115,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20. The firm has a market cap of $236.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.