Hoey Investments Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

