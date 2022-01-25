Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,785 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,655. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock traded down $6.74 on Tuesday, reaching $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of -177.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.