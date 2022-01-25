Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.18. 270,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.35. The firm has a market cap of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

